Facebook Post Alleging Kidnapping Children NOT ACCURATE

Valdosta – A Facebook post has been circulating with a photo of a white van stating “Watch out for this van. This is the van that is taking children. Please be on the look out and call the police if you see them.”

Police Chief Brian Childress said that this post is absolutely false.

Statement from Chief Brian Childress:

We have received notices on Facebook that the occupants in the van listed below are riding around Valdosta, attempting and/or kidnapping children from this van. We have confirmed there are no victims and/or reports of kidnapping and attempts. We have located the vehicle and owners and there is nothing to this. In fact, the occupants came to the Valdosta Police Department and stated they are being threatened by the community.

Please pass this along.

Thanks

Brian Childress