Escape Room Hosted at LHS

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Nora Eakin, Lowndes High School math teacher, hosted an escape or breakout room at LHS. Eakin redecorated her room and two other teachers’ rooms, set up the mysteries and clues and let the students and parents lose.

“You’re theoretically locked in a room and you have to solve a mystery or a series of mysteries and puzzles to get out of the room,” said Eakin. “The twist on mine was that it wasn’t just for my students, it was on a Saturday and parents were invited.”

Students, parents, extended family and siblings were all invited to this event. Eakin said she enjoyed it and thought it was a huge success. It is a great way to get the parents involved in their student’s education and to let the teacher build a relationship with the parents.

“I specifically did it early in the semester to establish relationships with parents early on. Positive relationships with parents early on makes phone calls about something not so pleasant a lot easier when you already have an established relationship,” said Eakin.

Eakin also received help from Krista Pearson, Nikki Vannoy, Brittany Williams and several other administrators. Tonya Brown also made food for the participants.

There were many different activities that ranged from puzzles to reading longitude and latitude on a map. The overall goal of this particular escape room was to find the missing assignment and turn it in before the 45 minutes are up. The box that the assignment was in had five locks on it. The participants had to find the clues and attempt to use the information to unlock the box.

“In my mind, they were all winners for coming to participate on a Saturday,” said Eakin.

Pictured: John Jenkins, Sally Jenkins, Bethany Jenkins, Miranda Weldon, Mariah Weldon, and Michelle Weldon

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor