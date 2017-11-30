Dewar Students volunteer with Salvation Army

Lowndes County Schools:

On Monday, November 20, 2017, the Dewar Elementary Student Council spent part of their holiday break volunteering with the Salvation Army. Student representatives rang the bell and sang songs to Hobby Lobby customers as they helped raise money for needy families. Lt. Chris Thomas with the Salvation Army met with some of the students to explain how the money raised is used to serve the community throughout the year.

Serving the community is important to the council and helping others is an essential part of the Dewar Elementary Student Council Mission and Vision statement. The council pride themselves in promoting good character and growing leaders that are willing to serve others.

Pictured: Trip Burnham, J.T. Webb, C.J. Florig, Boston Burnham, Karli Malone, and Emily Faircloth

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor