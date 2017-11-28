December Events in Downtown Valdosta

Upcoming events in downtown Valdosta:

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

December 1 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Art Walk

December 1 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown, Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Combining the love of art and Historic Downtown Valdosta, it is our pleasure to invite you to Art Walk. We will also be featuring a wine tasting experience at participating Art Walk locations. Wrist bands for the wine experience are available at each location for $20 per person with all proceeds going to Downtown beautification projects.

Miss Kate’s Deep South Samples and Sips

December 1 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

First Friday Contemplative Service

December 1 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

First Friday Contemplative Service at First Presbyterian Church.

City Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

December 1 @ 5:30 pm – 6:00 pm

CIty Hall Front Lawn, 216 East Central Ave, Valdosta,

Mayor John Gayle, city leadership and staff invite you to attend the traditional lighting of the City Christmas Tree to officially kick off the holiday season in Valdosta.

First Friday

December 1 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown, Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Held the first Friday of each month. First Friday is an event where singles can get together, business people can relax, and couples can enjoy the charm of Downtown Valdosta. Be sure to visit all Downtown businesses, boutiques, galleries, & restaurants for lively events and unique shopping!

Visit with Santa at The Urban Garden

December 2 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

The Urban Garden, 102 N. Ashley St., Valdosta,

Guess who’s coming to the Urban Garden?? SANTA!!! Come tell the big man in red what your wishes are at the Urban Garden. He’ll be with us from 10-12! Merry Christmas!!!

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

December 2 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade

December 2 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Courthouse Square, Valdosta, GA United States+ Google Map

The Valdosta Community Christmas Parade – one of Valdosta’s most popular holiday traditions – will begin at 5 p.m., at Woodrow Wilson Drive, proceed down N. Patterson Street, and end at the Department of Health Building. Creative holiday floats will be judged on overall appearance, special effects, creativity, workmanship and use of the theme. For more information on any of these activities call (229) 259-3577. 2017 Christmas Parade Application

Miss Kate’s Deep South Samples & Sips

December 2 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Live music by Azalea City Jazz Quartet @ Steel Magnolias

December 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Girls Night Out

December 7 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Gather your girlfriends and join us Downtown for a fabulous night of shopping, refreshments, and fun. Your favorite stores will be open late to help you find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list and you may win a prize too!

A Christmas Spectacular at The Dosta

December 7 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Your favorite songs of the Christmas season performed by some of the best singers, actors, and instrumentalists in the area, all presented in a magical Winter Wonderland setting. A must see for the entire family!

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

December 8 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Happy Hour at Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering

December 8 @ 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Outdoor Family Movie Night

December 8 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Outdoor Family Movie Night

Celebrate the holiday season downtown with a free outdoor movie night behind the Historic Courthouse on Valley Street! Spread out your blankets at 5:30 pm on December 8th for the movie “Arthur Christmas” on a huge inflatable screen. It’s completely free and brought to you by Valdosta Main Street, VLPRA and the City of Valdosta! Concessions will be available.

Live music by David Griffin at Steel Magnolias

December 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

A Christmas Spectacular at The Dosta

December 8 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Your favorite songs of the Christmas season performed by some of the best singers, actors, and instrumentalists in the area, all presented in a magical Winter Wonderland setting. A must see for the entire family!

Breakfast with Santa

December 9 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Enjoy breakfast with Santa at Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering! Reservations are recommended 229-247-4670 or mikki@jessiesvaldosta.com

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

December 9 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Breakfast with Santa

December 9 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Santa is coming back downtown! Join Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering for a breakfast buffet while visiting with Santa Claus. Ages 2-12~ $8 13&up~ $12 Mimosa and Bloody Mary Bar available for Mom and Dad Reservations are recommended 229-247-4670 or mikki@jessiesvaldosta.com Link to event.

Make Your Parents a Present

December 9 @ 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Join Home of 10,000 Picture Frames for an event just for the youngsters! For more information, contact Home of 10,000 Picture Frames at (229) 244-9651.

A Christmas Spectacular at The Dosta

December 9 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Your favorite songs of the Christmas season performed by some of the best singers, actors, and instrumentalists in the area, all presented in a magical Winter Wonderland setting. A must see for the entire family!

Sign Making Party: Joy & Home

December 9 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Relax, have fun and let our talented art teacher show you how to paint Joy & Home signs step-by-step from start-to-finish. Absolutely no art skill is needed, simply follow along and have fun! All art supplies and materials will be provided. Our studio parties are BYO-food-and-drink! (Must be at least 21 to consume alcohol.) We supply: wine glasses, corkscrews, plastic cups, napkins, paper plates, utensils. Bring your favorite beverage, dinner, snacks, or munchies! Our evening BYOB painting parties are for…

A Christmas Spectacular at The Dosta

December 9 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Your favorite songs of the Christmas season performed by some of the best singers, actors, and instrumentalists in the area, all presented in a magical Winter Wonderland setting. A must see for the entire family!

Kids Christmas Canvas Party with Santa

December 10 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Come to Cottonwood Market & Boutique and enjoy a meet and greet with Santa, decorate a cookie and make a personalized Mistletoes 5×7 canvas. This would be a great gift for family or the perfect addition to your holiday decor for many years to come! Parents must accompany your children for this event. Price is $12 per canvas. Cookies and Santa visit is free. Purchase tickets here.

A Christmas Spectacular at The Dosta

December 14 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Your favorite songs of the Christmas season performed by some of the best singers, actors, and instrumentalists in the area, all presented in a magical Winter Wonderland setting. A must see for the entire family!

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

December 15 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Happy Hour at Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering

December 15 @ 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering’s Friday Happy Hour!! Come see us for the fun!

Boards & Beers

December 15 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Join Red Door Records every third Friday of the month for Boards & Beers!! They have classic games here but you can also BYO if you want.

A Christmas Spectacular at The Dosta

December 15 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Your favorite songs of the Christmas season performed by some of the best singers, actors, and instrumentalists in the area, all presented in a magical Winter Wonderland setting. A must see for the entire family!

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

December 16 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Paint Party: Christmas Ornament

December 16 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Join Cottonwood Market & Boutique while you relax, have fun and let our talented art teacher show you how to paint this 11X14 canvas step-by-step from start-to-finish. Absolutely no art skill is needed, simply follow along and have fun! All art supplies and materials will be provided. You can feel free to customize this painting however you’d like though. Our studio parties are BYO-food-and-drink! (Must be at least 21 to consume alcohol.) We supply: wine glasses, corkscrews, plastic cups, napkins,…

A Christmas Spectacular at The Dosta

December 16 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Your favorite songs of the Christmas season performed by some of the best singers, actors, and instrumentalists in the area, all presented in a magical Winter Wonderland setting. A must see for the entire family!

Paint Party: Snowman

December 19 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Join Cottonwood Market & Boutique while you relax, have fun and let our talented art teacher show you how to paint this 11X14 canvas step-by-step from start-to-finish. Absolutely no art skill is needed, simply follow along and have fun! All art supplies and materials will be provided. You can feel free to customize this painting however you’d like though. Our studio parties are BYO-food-and-drink! (Must be at least 21 to consume alcohol.) We supply: wine glasses, corkscrews, plastic cups, napkins,…

Pub Theology

December 20 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Join Red Door Records for Pub Theology! New topics every month. All are welcome! Hope to see you!

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

December 22 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Happy Hour at Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering

December 22 @ 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering’s Friday Happy Hour!! Come see us for the fun!

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

December 23 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

