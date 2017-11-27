Crime Laboratory Employee Graduates from the National Forensic Academy

Valdosta Police Department:

Valdosta – The Valdosta Police Department and the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory recently sent a laboratory employee to be trained at the NFA or National Forensic Academy in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

The National Forensic Academy is a rigorous 10-week training program funded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, designed to meet the needs of law enforcement agencies in evidence identification, collection, and preservation. Recently hired Crime Scene Technician Jordan Greene traveled to Tennessee and began the academy in September and graduated November 17 th from NFA Session 44.

With his completed training, Criminalist Greene will be able to assist detectives on any and all crime scenes that require the Valdosta- Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory’s response.

“This course was challenging but Jordan stepped up and made me, the city, and region proud. He now will take his expertise back to our local Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory and apply the training to helping solve crimes and make our community safer,” stated Chief Brian Childress.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor