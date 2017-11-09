Crawfordville man seriously injured in rollover crash

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE CO., Fla. (WCTV) — A Crawfordville man was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Suwannee County Wednesday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on US-90 near the exit ramp of Interstate 10.

The crash report states that a driver in a Lincoln Town Car exited I-10 eastbound and was attempting to make a u-turn onto US-90 when they collided with a dump truck. The truck, driven by 64-year-old Crawfordville resident Michael Hoffman, collided with the left side of the vehicle.

The dump truck traveled onto the south shoulder before overturning and coming to final rest on its roof.

Hoffman was airlifted to UF Health Shands with serious injuries. A 69-year-old woman who was a passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Town Car received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

