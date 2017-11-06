Couple Sought by FBI after Violent Takeover Bank Robbery in Albany

FBI Press Release:

ALBANY, GA—David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge (SAC), FBI Atlanta Field Office, in conjunction with Chief Michael J. Persley, Albany Police Department, request the public’s help in identifying a male and female who threatened employees and customers during a bank robbery on November 6, 2017.

At about 1:30 p.m. a black male and black female entered the Renasant Bank at 721 North Westover Blvd., in Albany. The male was armed with a shotgun and threatened about a dozen customers and employees and ordered them to the floor while the female went behind the counter and collected an undisclosed amount of cash.

Descriptions of the suspects are minimal. Both were covered from head to toe in dark clothing and both were wearing ski masks over their faces.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact them, in particular, a customer who is believed to be at the drive-thru teller window at the time the robbery occurred. Investigators believe that customer may have seen the suspects flee the bank and get into a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals should contact the FBI at tel. (770) 216-3000.