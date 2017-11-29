County Christmas Lighting to be Held Friday Evening

Valdosta – Lowndes County will host its annual lighting of the historic courthouse square Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

The festivities will kick off with Chairman Bill Slaughter reading “The Night Before Christmas.” Afterwards, Santa will arrive for photos and to listen to Christmas wishes.

Santa is sponsored by the Lowndes County Public Works Department and will be available free of charge for photographs on the square, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the month of December from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor