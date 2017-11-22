Columbus Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Attempted Sexual Exploitation of Children

Press Release:

United States Attorney G. F. “Pete” Peterman, III announces that Timothy Joiner, age 34 of Columbus, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 20 years in Federal prison for attempted sexual exploitation of children The sentence was handed down on November 20, 2017, by Chief United States District Court Judge Clay D. Land in Columbus, Georgia.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Mr. Joiner entered a plea of guilty to the charge on August 2, 2017. According to the plea agreement, in March 2017, he sent pornographic pictures of children he found on the internet with the intent to receive child pornography in return. He also sent pictures of children taken from inside his own house, inside his car, and a picture of one of his own blood relatives. The charges were the result of an undercover investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Police Department-Federal Bureau if Investigation (FBI) Child Exploitation Task Force.

“Mr. Joiner’s perverse activities as a user, creator and purveyor of child pornography certainly warrant the sentence he received.” said United States Attorney Peterman. “Hopefully this case will send a message to others who might share the same inclinations as Mr. Joiner that when caught they will be prosecuted by this office to the fullest extent of the law.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, assisted by the Columbus Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Crawford Seals prosecuted the case for the United States.

Questions concerning this case should be directed to Pamela Lightsey, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603.

