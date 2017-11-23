City of Valdosta Promotes Small Business Saturday

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The seventh annual Small Business Saturday is Nov. 25. This nationwide movement reminds citizens to support local, small businesses, which serve as the backbone of our economy.

According to the Small Business Administration, 63 percent of new jobs come from small businesses. Citizens should recognize the importance of locally-owned businesses and the special shopping and visiting experiences they provide.

These businesses bring personality to Valdosta’s downtown area, and the best way to support them is with our wallets. Remember to shop small and shop local on Small Business Saturday.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor