Valdosta – The Georgia Theatre Company presents the 14th Annual “Cinema for a Cause” Dec. 3 at Valdosta Cinemas.

All of the proceeds from ticket and concession sales will benefit Shop with a Cop, Jacob’s Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center and Variety the Children’s Charity.

For more information, visit gtcmovies.com.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor