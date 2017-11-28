Ceramics Sale Benefits VSU Art Students

Valdosta State University:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Department of Art will host its 16th annual Holiday Ceramics Sale from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2, in Room 1054 of the Fine Arts Building.

All of the pieces available for purchase were created by VSU faculty and students, including Michael T. Schmidt, associate dean of the College of the Arts; Mark Errol, lecturer specializing in ceramics; and students currently enrolled in advanced ceramics courses. A selection of “beautiful, functional, and affordable” items — mugs, bowls, pitchers, jars, vases, plates, platters, and more — will be available for purchase during this two-day event.

“Our students work very hard throughout the semester to build their skills and to express their creativity with clay, and the holiday sale is their opportunity to showcase their dedication to craftsmanship, to bring awareness to our department, and to gain real-life experience in promoting themselves as artists,” Errol said. “Sharing their well-made items really helps build our community, bring in visiting artists, and give our students firsthand experience on the business side of being an artist. We hope to see you all for this wonderful tradition.”

Proceeds will benefit the individual student artists and their pursuit of a fine arts education at VSU, as well as the Department of Art’s Visiting Artist Fund. Errol said the department uses these funds to bring visiting ceramics artists to the campus for one- or two-day workshops and lectures, a tradition at VSU.

Masayasu “Jack” Iizuka of Ichihara City, Japan, conducted demonstrations in the spring. He is a master at the sgraffito technique, which involves the etching and carving of intricate designs into ceramic surfaces.

Previous visiting artists include Brian Jensen of Utah Valley University, Utah; Stephen Heywood of University of North Florida; Shane Christensen of Dixie State University, Utah; Beau Raymond of Atlanta; Julie Guyot of Tallahassee, Fla.; Mark Knott of Atlanta; A.J. Argentina of Roswell; Brooke Cassidy of Charleston, S.C.; Suzannah Zucker of the University of Georgia; Brad Schwieger of Ohio University; Chuck Johnson of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania; Jasey Allen Jones of the University of Georgia; Ryan Fitzer of Southern Methodist University, Texas; and Chandra DeBuse and Meredith Host of Kansas City, Mo.

The Fine Arts Building is located at the intersection of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street. Please note that only cash and checks will be accepted.

Contact Mark Errol at mterrol@valdosta.edu to learn more.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor