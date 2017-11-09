Career Opportunities Presents Taking Care of Business

Valdosta State University Press Release:

The Office of Career Opportunities at Valdosta State University recently presented the Fall 2017 Taking Care of Business Career Fair. It was an opportunity for Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration students and alumni to connect with business-related career and internship opportunities. Career Opportunities strives to provide career development and awareness, experiential learning and/or cooperative education, and professional employment opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students and alumni. Its staff collaborates with the university’s employer and community partners to develop the employment potential of students and graduates and to utilize their innovative, intellectual talents. It is located in the University Center, Entrance 5. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu/career