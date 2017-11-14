Brad Paisley to perform at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Photo: Lunchbox LP / CC BY 2.0 / MGN

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Country music star Brad Paisley is coming to the capital city.

Paisley’s Weekend Warrior World Tour has added new dates and will be coming to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee on Friday, March 9, 2018.

Special guests will include Dustin Lynch and Chase Bryant.

Tickets are not yet on sale, but sale dates are expected to be announced soon. Tickets will be available online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com, by dialing 850-583-4871 or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office.

Paisley last made an appearance in Tallahassee in October 2015, when he performed a free concert at Florida State University as part of his Country Nation College Tour.

