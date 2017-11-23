By Sharah Denton

The Beyond Mom Life group gearing up spread holiday cheer for mothers throughout the community thanks to a special young ladies vision. Arlayshia Copeland had a vision of bringing mothers together to impact the community came to life due to her goals for her daughter’s future. “I care about her future as well as any other child’s,” says Arlayshia. Arlayshia desires to bring women of different cultures and backgrounds together to encourage and empower one another as they learn from one another particularly, being a mother.

“I wanted to bring forth unity, helpfulness, and a positive impact in my community in a unique way so that’s when the thought of creating a Mom Group came to me,” says Arlayshia. According to Arlayshia, she wants the community to understand that this a non-judgmental group and it welcomes all mothers to engage, inspire, uplift and motivate one another. It is a group focused on unity and positivity.

“We especially need to come together when it comes to our children because we are their leading example. This group was created for the empowerment of women and to bring out the best in them while enjoying life,” says Arlayshia. Her vision is to reach out to other mothers to bring hope, empowerment, mental, spiritual, physical, and emotional awareness as well as to pursue positivity and a “new” happiness beyond the mom life. “We all know how hard life can get sometimes especially with being a mom nevertheless a woman. I want to bring families closer, and spread love amongst the community. Eventually I would like to have children festivities and group outings. , My vision is to make a positive difference, “says Arlayshia.

For the Christmas holiday, Arlayshia and the group of mothers are planning a toy drive. The group is hosting an intimate Christmas party for mothers on December 15th as a meet and greet opportunity.

