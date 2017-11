Valdosta – Ashley Street Station will host its sixth annual Thanksgiving show/dinner Thursday, Nov. 23.

A free Thanksgiving dinner will be provided from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

After the dinner, Lazy Lightning with special guest Jen Anders will take the stage.

For more information or to donate food, call Bryan or Jon Eric at (229) 247-1686. Ashley Street Station is located at 607 Baytree Road.

