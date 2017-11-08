American Legion to Host Veterans Day Program

Valdosta – Veterans Day observances will take place across the region to honor the men and women who have served the nation. On November 10th a special program will be held at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium here in Valdosta at 10 a.m. hosted by the American Legion. The list of speakers include personnel from Moody Air Force Base, local dignitaries, elected officials and representatives of the state legislative delegation. Following the ceremony Veterans and family members are invited to the American Legion Post 13, 1301 Williams Street across from the stadium for a celebration honoring the United States Marine Corps founded November 10th 1775. Lunch will be served.

