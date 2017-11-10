All SEC Preseason Basketball Team Announced; Georgia places Maten

BIRMINGHAM — The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 14th annual men’s basketball coaches preseason All-SEC first and second teams Friday, tipping off the 2017-18 season. Thirteen different schools are represented on the two teams with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Texas A&M having two selections each. In all, 40 different players received votes for the coaches’ teams. Georgia places senior center Yante Maten on the first team.

Maten enters his senior season ranked among UGA’s career leaders in points (No. 21 with 1,250), rebounds (No. 16 with 606), free throws made (No. 10 with 325), free throws attempted (No. 14 with 445) and blocks (No. 4 with 149).

The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC Head Men’s Basketball Coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

The 2017-18 season officially tip off this evening with 13 SEC teams in action. Conference play is set to begin on December 30 and the 2018 SEC Tournament will be March 7-11 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo.

A list of the 2018 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:

First Team All-SEC

KeVaughn Allen – Florida

Yante Maten – Georgia

Kevin Knox – Kentucky

Deandre Burnett – Ole Miss

Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi St.

Michael Porter, Jr. – Missouri

Tyler Davis – Texas A&M

Robert Williams – Texas A&M

Matthew Fisher-Davis – Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Braxton Key – Alabama

Collin Sexton – Alabama

Jaylen Barford – Arkansas

Daryl Macon – Arkansas

Mustapha Heron – Auburn

Chris Chiozza – Florida

Terence Davis – Ole Miss

Hamidou Diallo – Kentucky

Chris Silva – South Carolina

Grant Williams – Tennessee