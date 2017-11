Press Release:

It’s time for the 5th Annual Cook & Care event to support the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County. Join us at Quail Branch Lodge on Monday, November 13th for a fun evening watching local chefs and bartenders come up with exciting new dishes and drinks!! Tickets available at the door or by emailing executivedirector@caclowndes.org. They are only $25 per person.

Come support a great cause!