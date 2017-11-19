19-year-old dies following Suwannee County crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE CO., Fla. (WCTV) — A Tallahassee teen who was critically injured in a crash over the weekend has passed away, the Florida Highway Patrol confirms.

19-year-old Emojah Mullings died Monday from her injuries after the vehicle she was riding in crashed along I-10 westbound in Suwannee County on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say Mullings was not wearing a seatbelt and was the thrown from the Toyota Camry as it traveled off of the roadway and overturned.

The driver and two other passengers in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

