19-year-old dies following Suwannee County crash

| November 28, 2017 | 0 Comments

By: WCTV Eyewitness News 

SUWANNEE CO., Fla. (WCTV) — A Tallahassee teen who was critically injured in a crash over the weekend has passed away, the Florida Highway Patrol confirms.

19-year-old Emojah Mullings died Monday from her injuries after the vehicle she was riding in crashed along I-10 westbound in Suwannee County on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say Mullings was not wearing a seatbelt and was the thrown from the Toyota Camry as it traveled off of the roadway and overturned.

The driver and two other passengers in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

(WCTV)

Endangered Florida panther hit, killed by vehicle
Ceramics Sale Benefits VSU Art Students

About the Author:

Valdosta Today Editor

Filed in: News, Regional News
×

Post a Comment