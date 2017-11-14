14-year-old Charged with Burglary

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

On November 6, 2017 at approximately 3:41pm, uniformed Valdosta Police Officers responded to a private residence in the 500 block of University Drive in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the resident who advised that an unknown person had forced their way into the resident’s home and had stolen his personal property. The investigating officers observed that the intruder had shattered the glass door of the private residence in addition to stealing property. The investigating officer continued gathering evidence and completed his initial investigation while on scene.

Within a few hours, the investigation revealed that a 14 year old juvenile was found to be in possession of property matching the description that was reported stolen from the private residence. The resident was contacted and was able to positively identify the property as his own. VPD is currently working with the Department of Juvenile Justice to charge the juvenile with a felony count of Burglary.

“The Valdosta Police Department continues to urge parents to know the whereabouts of their children. Furthermore, it is imperative to question your children if they are found to suddenly be in possession of goods/property with no explanation,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.