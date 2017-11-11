11-year-old arrested for bringing pellet gun to school

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says an 11-year-old elementary school student was arrested Monday after bringing a pellet gun to school.

Sheriff Harrell Reid says the incident happened at Hamilton County Elementary School, which is south of Jasper just off of Highway 129.

According to Sheriff Reid, the student brought the pellet gun to the school inside of a backpack and showed it to other students. The students then told a teacher about the weapon.

Sheriff Reid adds that the student did not threaten anyone with the weapon.

The school immediately notified a school resource officer, who was off-campus at the time, and the boy was arrested.

Authorities say the boy is being charged as a juvenile with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

The case has been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice and the boy has been released to his parents.

(WCTV)

