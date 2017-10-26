Woman Facing Battery and Burglary Charges

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

On October 25, 2017 at approximately 8:26pm, uniformed Valdosta Police Officers were dispatched to a restaurant in the 2100 block of N Ashely Street in reference to a disturbance call. Witnesses on scene reported that an elderly female was inside the restaurant waiting for her food when she was assaulted by another female. The offender reportedly attempted to snatch the purse away from the victim, but the victim refused to let go of her purse. The offender then began dragging the victim by the purse strap while inside the restaurant in an attempt to steal the purse and also began punching her. Restaurant employees were able to assist the victim in breaking up the altercation and calling 911. The offender was eventually able to get the purse away from the victim and flee the restaurant. Employees gave a description to E911 dispatch as well as kept the offender in sight. In addition to the restaurant employees assisting the victim, a witness followed the offender on foot until Valdosta Police could arrive on scene. The victim received superficial injuries from the assault but did not require medical attention.

Valdosta Police Officers made contact with the offender approximately 1 block away. The witness immediately identified the offender to approaching officers. The offender, now identified as 22-year-old Destiny Frye was immediately taken into custody. She was later taken to the Lowndes County Jail where she will face:

• Robbery (FELONY)

• Battery against a person who is 65 years of age or older (Misdemeanor of a High and Aggravated Nature)

“The Valdosta Police Department is thankful for the assistance provided to the victim by not only restaurant employees but also to the Good Samaritan who followed the offender on foot until police officers arrived. It is our hope that criminals will take notice of ordinary citizens rising up and refusing to allow their neighbors be victimized right in front of them,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

