Wiregrass Gets Computer and Technology Upgrades

Wiregrass Press Release:

Valdosta – Students at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College are reaping the benefits of technology upgrades and new computer equipment, with plans on the horizon for more upgrades in the near future. Last year, the college was able to invest $400,000 in new computers for programs like, Computer Information System, Business Technology, Criminal Justice, and Early Childhood Education and Care. Over the past months, almost all of the teaching facilities for the Adult Education program purchased and replaced computers, smartboards, and printers. The Adult Education program helps students improve their reading, writing, and math skills, learning to speak English, and preparing them to pass the GED® Tests.

The Wiregrass IT department was able to use National Science Foundation (NSF) grant funds to purchase 3-D printers to train both Wiregrass instructors and local area high school teachers to use and teach students on 3D printing in Dual Enrollment classes. The teachers will be utilizing the equipment for STEM concepts and Mechatronics. The Wiregrass Foundation South was able to recently donate approximately $34,000 for new faculty desktops, monitors, laptops, and printers.

Wiregrass’ Chief Information Officer Jarrod Brogdon shared, “In order to successfully produce qualified graduates, we have to ensure our students have the necessary tools at their fingertips, and technology is an extremely important tool in all industries today. These technology improvements ensure that we are providing classrooms capable of meeting and exceeding the needs of our faculty, staff, and students.” In FY2015 the college was able to increase the bandwidth drastically to meet the demands from an increasing number of devices on the network, including personal devices. Brogdon shared that by December 2017 the college will be doubling the bandwidth across the four campuses: Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin, Cook, and Coffee. This will help with the continued increase in network usage brought about from; Student and faculty email move to the Microsoft cloud, a new student portal to assist with advising and registration, increase in network devices, increase in personal devices, and an increase in streaming video used for classroom and reference.

Wiregrass is training students on the newest forms of technology in all program areas. All campuses of Wiregrass will be hosting a Free Application Day on November 9. Those that apply on that day in person will have their application fee waived. Spring Semester classes begin January 9, 2018; for more information, visit Wiregrass.edu.