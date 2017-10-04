Wild Adventures Unveils New Fall Food Menu

VALDOSTA – While it may not quite feel like it outside yet, fall has arrived. Wild Adventures is getting into the spirit of the season with a new line of fall foods for guests to enjoy inside the park.

“In the South, we don’t always experience a dramatic shift when the seasons change, so our new Fall Into Food menu items are here to help guests get into the fall spirit with fun twists on seasonal favorites,” said Adam Floyd, Public Relations Manager.

New food items include chili sourdough bread bowls, frozen apple cider, pumpkin spice pie Dippin’ Dots with pie crust pieces, caramel apple sundaes and pumpkin pie. These items are available at Lonestar BBQ, Dippin’ Dots, Cup Central and Mayfield Marketplace and will be served throughout Terror in the Wild and Kid-O-Ween.

Terror in the Wild is happening every Friday and Saturday night in October, offering 10 attractions and scare zones for older kids and adults.

Kid-O-Ween is family friendly with festive activities for younger kids. It takes place every Saturday until 6 p.m. and all day Sundays through Oct. 29.

This Sunday, Oct. 8, will also bring the Zero In Experience, which will allow guests to sample the new flavor of Coke Zero inside a vending machine-inspired kiosk designed to boost the sense of taste.

The Zero In Experience will take place near the central lake from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit wildadventures.com.

