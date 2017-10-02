Wild Adventures Offers Discount to VSU Students

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is offering discounted admission to Valdosta State University students for Terror in the Wild every Friday night in October.

“In the past, we have partnered with VSU for a big, one-night event during Terror in the Wild as part of their Homecoming celebrations. This year, we hope this Friday night discount will still give VSU students the chance to come out whenever they want, not once, but multiple times, throughout the month,” said Adam Floyd, Public Relations Manager.

Students can purchase tickets for $15 at the park with a valid VSU student ID. The one-day, discounted tickets can be used for park admission on Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Terror in the Wild is bigger than ever this year at Wild Adventures with new and more terrifying scare zones and attractions including five brand new areas: Infested, Apocalypse, Invasion, Coven and Reaper’s Garden. The screams begin at dusk and last until 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 28.

Terror in the Wild and Kid-O-Ween are included with a 2017 and 2018 Season Pass or park admission.

2018 Season Passes are on sale now through Halloween day on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

For more information, visit WildAdventures.com or call the park at 229-219-7080.

