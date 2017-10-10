Wild Adventures Offers $13 tickets for Friday the 13th

Wild Adventures Press Release:

Valdosta – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is turning Friday the 13th into a lucky day, for at least one week, with deep discounts on Terror in the Wild tickets.

“Wild Adventures has made this Friday something to look forward to by slashing the normal ticket price to just $13 for Terror in the Wild,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager.

The special, online-only flash sale offers single-day admission tickets for Friday, Oct. 13 at WildAdventures.com for $13 from now until midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Season pass holders can purchase a $13 Bring-A-Friend tickets online or at the park through Friday. For more information and restrictions, visit WildAdventures.com.

Terror in the Wild offers 10 attractions and scare zones this year, including five brand new areas: Infested, Apocalypse, Invasion, Coven and Reaper’s Garden.

Terror in the Wild and Kid-O-Ween are included with a 2017 and 2018 Season Pass or park admission.

2018 Season Passes are on sale at the guaranteed best prices of the year now through Halloween day on Tuesday, Oct. 31. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com or call the park at 229-219-7080.