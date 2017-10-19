Wild Adventures is Raising Funds for Sloth Conservation Efforts

Wild Adventures:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is “slowing down” this weekend to increase awareness and raise funds in observance of Sloth International Day.

“Sloths, like many of the animals our guests interact with at Wild Adventures, face significant challenges in their native lands,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager. “Sloth International Day gives us an opportunity to educate guests about these adorable, slow-moving creatures and support efforts to help them.”

Sloth International Day was created by the Aiunau Foundation to raise awareness of sloth conservation efforts in South America. The Aiunau Foundation funds and operates rehabilitation centers in Columbia that rescue sloths from poachers.

Wild Adventures guests are invited to make donations to the Aiunau Foundation from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22 at the Wild Adventures sloth exhibit, home to Oscar the Two-Toed Sloth.

For more information, visit WildAdventures.com or call the park at 229-219- 7080.