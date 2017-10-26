Wild Adventures Announces ALABAMA To Anchor 2018 Summer Series

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – “Mountain Music” is heading down South to Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. where legendary country music band ALABAMA has been announced as the first addition to the park’s 2018 concert lineup.

“We are so excited to welcome ALABAMA to Wild Adventures,” said Molly Deese, Vice President and General Manager. “It is shaping up to be an incredible 2018 season that will include many, many concerts and special events.”

ALABAMA has been entertaining audiences for more than 40 years with favorites new and old. The band just released their first Christmas album in over 21 years. American Christmas features a collection of holiday favorites, including an updated version of the ALABAMA classic “Christmas in Dixie,” which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Since 1969, ALABAMA has released 43 number one singles, including “Dixieland Delight,” “Song of the South” and “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You’ve Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band).”

ALABAMA was named “Country Group of the Century” by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and helped bring country music into the mainstream with rock-style guitars and impressive stage shows that included lights and

pyrotechnics.

Wild Adventures is also excited to announce the return of fan-favorite Skillet for the eighth consecutive year. The Grammy-nominated and double platinum group will once again bring their signature hypnotic rock sound to the All-Star Concert Series. ALABAMA and Skillet are just two of many upcoming concerts and special events scheduled for 2018 at Wild Adventures, and all are included with park admission or a season pass. Reserved seat tickets for all of the park’s concerts will go on sale in February, which season pass holders will be able to purchase for the discounted price of $5.

Wild Adventures 2018 Season Passes are on sale now at the guaranteed best prices of the year now through Tuesday, Oct. 31. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com or call the park at 229-219- 7080.