West Nile Death Confirmed in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Health officials on the Georgia coast have confirmed a fatal case of mosquito-borne West Nile virus.

The Coastal Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health said in a news release Monday that officials have confirmed the death of a person infected with West Nile in Chatham County. Two other human cases of West Nile have been confirmed in the county, where West Nile was reported in mosquito populations in July.

Thirty-one total human cases have been confirmed in the state, and Georgia health officials have blamed West Nile for five deaths this year.

The federal Centers for Disease Control says most people infected with West Nile show no symptoms. Others suffer fever, headaches, aches, vomiting and diarrhea, with severe cases affecting the central nervous system.

Source: WCTV Eyewitness News