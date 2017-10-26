Wes Taylor Receives Bill Barr Award

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Last week Lowndes County School Superintendent, Wes Taylor, received the prestigious Bill Barr Award at the fall Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) meeting. This award is very competitive and is awarded to only one superintendent, annually. The candidate must be recommended, in writing, by another member of GSSA to be eligible for consideration. An awards committee reviews all nominations and they select the recipient. The Bill Barr Award is presented to an exceptional superintendent who possesses the unique ability to mentor, to teach and to lead others in pursuing excellence in public education. Mr. Taylor certainly has the ability, experience, and personality required to receive such an honor.

Purpose of the Award:

Good leadership involves the ability to teach and mentor others. From the start of his career in education to his role as Executive Director of GSSA, Bill Barr has done just that. Look anywhere in Georgia education and you will see graduates of Bill Barr’s courses in school finance in addition to numbers of educators mentored by him in countless areas. It was in recognition of these contributions that the Bill Barr Leadership Award was established. Any active member of the Georgia School Superintendents Association is eligible to nominate a Georgia superintendent.