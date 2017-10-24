Wag-O-Ween Returns to Hahira Thursday

Hahira – BARC Humane Society, Inc. will be in downtown Hahira Thursday, Oct. 26 for “Wag-O-Ween” from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Photographer June Kraholik will be at the caboose taking pet and/or family photos. BARC will also be hosting a pet costume contest at the caboose at 6:30 p.m. with prizes in a variety of categories.

Discounts will be given at participating downtown merchant locations with the donation of a five pound bag of dog or cat food.

Participating merchants will be pet friendly for the evening with dog treats available.

