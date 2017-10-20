VSU Shares Everything Needed to Teach Evolution Standards in Georgia

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will present “Everything You Need to Teach Georgia’s Evolution Standards” from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 28, in the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center.

This professional workshop is free of charge and open to all area middle school and high school science teachers, as well as college and university students pursuing degrees in biology or related fields. Participating educators will leave with a host of ready-to-go resources to use when covering this topic in their classrooms.

Bertha Vasquez, director of the Teacher Institute for Evolutionary Science, and Dr. Leslie Jones, an associate professor in VSU’s Department of Biology, will demonstrate evolution lessons and lab activities, lead an inquiry-oriented exploration of skulls and animals, conduct a hands-on lab on how natural selection produces human skin colors, and discuss ways to address students’ religious reservations.

Vasquez has taught middle school science in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools for 24 years and was named Science Teacher of the Year in 1997, 2008, and 2017. She recently earned the 2017 National Association of Biology Teachers Evolution Education Award and became a finalist for the 2017 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Miami and a master’s degree in science education from Florida International University.

Jones is known for her commitment to improving science instruction for South Georgia students in elementary school, middle school, and high school. She is passionate about inspiring the next generation of innovators, educators, researchers, and leaders to think deeply, to think well, and to learn more.

The Teacher Institute for Evolutionary Science is a project of the Richard Dawkins Foundation for Reason and Science, a division of the Center for Inquiry. Its mission is to unlock the wonders of life for teachers and their students.

“Everything You Need to Teach Georgia’s Evolution Standards” is sponsored by the Teacher Institute for Evolutionary Science, Coastal Plains Regional Educational Service Agency, and VSU’s Department of Biology, CAMP (College Assistance Migrant Program), MESA (Mentoring, Engaging, Supporting, and Achievement), and LASA (Latin American Student Association). It is part of VSU’s commitment to promote academic outreach and collaborate with regional entities to expand opportunities and respect for the diverse population that calls South Georgia home.

Visit http://www.ciclt.net/sn/new/n_detail.aspx?ClientCode=cpresa&N_Id=100733 to register for the workshop.