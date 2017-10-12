VSU Now Offering Graduate Certificate for Teaching College English

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University is now offering a Certificate for Teaching College English. The program is offered both online and on campus and consists of 18 credit hours of coursework.

Those who earn a Certificate for Teaching College English and already hold a Master of Arts in a related field will be qualified to teach undergraduate English courses at the 1000 and 2000 level at a college or university and dual-enrollment English courses at off-campus sites.

Students with a bachelor’s degree in a related field have the option to earn a Certificate for Teaching College English and then apply those 18 credit hours toward either a Master of Arts in English (traditional option) or a Master of Arts in English studies for language arts teachers (online option).

The Certificate for Teaching College English can be completed in two years or less. Students have up to seven years to complete the program at their own pace.

“Students who earn this certificate will be able to teach English composition and literature at a rigorous and in-depth level — and teach it well,” said Dr. Maren Clegg-Hyer, a professor of English and the graduate program adviser for the Department of English. “The programs are very thorough and are excellent preparation for the classroom.

“The certificate programs are flexible enough to accommodate teachers with a full-time job, and they are a great fit for high school teachers who want to expand their possibilities for places that they can work and material that they can teach. We are the value-added program.”

Please contact Dr. Maren Clegg-Hyer at (229) 333-7347 or mclegghyer@valdosta.edu to learn more.

