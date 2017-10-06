VPD Welcomes Three New Officers

Valdosta – The Valdosta Police Department welcomed three new officers.

Patrolmen Jose Urquilla, Paul Garland and Brianna Taggart were sworn in Thursday afternoon.

“This was the culmination of an extremely in depth six month long hiring process, and then a rigorous three month long Police Academy,” said Valdosta Police Lt. Adam Bembry. “These three officers were officially sworn in to join their 145 sworn brothers and sisters at VPD. They will hit the streets with a Field Training Officer in roughly a week and a half.”

