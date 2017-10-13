VPD Seeking Assistance for Shop with a Cop

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

The Valdosta Police Department is requesting donations for the 13th Annual Shop with a Cop event, scheduled for Monday, December 18, 2017 starting at 7:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The purpose of this program is to hopefully brighten the holiday season for some of our local children who receive very little presents or nothing for Christmas. The qualifications for nominating a child are as follows:

The child must live within Lowndes County

The child must be between the ages of 4 and 11 years old

The child must be referred by a Law Enforcement Officer, Teacher, School Counselor or Principal

The child has not been previously selected for Shop With A Cop

Each child selected receives a dollar amount for purchase(s) to be used at the Super Walmart located at 3274 Inner Perimeter Road. The children selected are also treated to a pizza party after they finish shopping. The more donations we gather, the more children we can assist!

Factors to consider when nominating a child include: the child selected has been a victim of a crime, the child has been bullied, or the child’s grades and attitude improved significantly which resulted in him/her being selected for this event. Please help spread the word to everyone so we can have a successful event!

If you are interested in donating or assisting in any capacity, or you have a child you wish to nominate, please contact:

Officer Randall Hancock

c/o Valdosta Police Department

500 North Toombs Street

Valdosta, GA 31601

Cell Phone#: 229-292-7785

Office#: 229-242-2606 ext. 4090

Email: rhancock@valdostacity.com

Thank you in advance for your assistance.