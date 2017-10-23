VPD Launches Two New Youth Programs

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

The Valdosta Police Department will be launching two new programs, one this year (2017) and the second in July 2018:

-Youth Police Advisory Board – the department will be working with local youth and their parents/guardians to start a Youth Police Advisory Board. This board will consist of local youth, once approved by their parents/guardians, to meet every other month, to discuss issues with the Chief of Police and his staff, to provide suggestions and input from youth and their parents, and to develop a better rapport with law enforcement.

-Youth Citizen’s Police Academy – this program will start in July of 2018 and will be a week-long academy, Monday-Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm while school is out. The program will be available for youths, 11to 17 years of age living in the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County. The program will include tours of the police department, crime laboratory, and other organizations in the criminal justice system, culminating with a graduation ceremony and trip to Wild Adventure Theme Park. The week-long program will include courses involving criminal justice system to include but not limited to search/seizure, patrol techniques, criminal investigations, crime scene investigations, participating in police simulator, etc. The program will also allow youth an opportunity to interact with Valdosta Police Officers and develop a closer rapport with our officers.

“While attending a conference at the International Association of Chiefs of Police this week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, I met with two young adults who are part of similar programs in other cities in the United States which have been successful in improving police/youth relations., These two programs will compliment community policing programs the department already has”, stated Chief Brian Childress.