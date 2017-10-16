Vikettes to Host Lassiter Wednesday

The Vikettes will host Lassiter on Wednesday, October 18, for the second round of the state fast pitch softball playoffs. The doubleheader will begin at 5:00 at LHS. The if game will be played Thursday at 5:00.

Per GHSA rules, admission for the second round is $7 for the doubleheader, and $5 for the third game, if needed. This price applies to all fans, including students and faculty. GHSA passes (+1) and GAOA passes (bearer only) are honored for the playoffs.