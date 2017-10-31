VFD Hosts Second Annual Firefighters Ball

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The Valdosta Fire Department is hosting the Second Annual Firefighters Ball on Saturday, Nov.11, 2017, from 7 to 10 p.m., at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center, located at 1 Meeting Place in Valdosta. The night of food and fun will raise awareness and funds for the work of Pink Heals Valdosta/South Georgia, a local VFD initiative that provides care to citizens in a variety of ways.

This adult-only event is open to the public and will include a buffet style dinner, a local DJ, dancing, a cash bar, and more. The attire is semi-formal dress.

Individual tickets are $35. Tables of 10 are also available for purchase. Space is limited, and tickets may be purchased HERE.

“This ball is a fun way to promote unity among public servants and the community and to—most importantly—raise money and shine a spotlight on the Pink Heals Valdosta/ South Georgia Chapter,” Battalion Chief Ronald Skrine said.

Pink Heals is a grassroots organization that focuses on supporting women and families in local communities, putting people first instead of causes, and raising awareness—not just money.

Started in Arizona in 2007, the group now has chapters all over the U.S. Valdosta Fire Chief Freddie Broome participated in one such chapter in North Carolina; and once here, he and Battalion Chief Skrine worked together to bring Pink Heals to Valdosta.

One-hundred percent of the funds raised for Pink Heals goes right back to the community. These funds are used to provide care and support for women and families in whatever sickness or need they face, such as any form of cancer, heart disease, lupus, domestic violence, mental health, diabetes or homelessness, to name a few.

“Our work may be providing a sick mother with childcare for a day, buying blankets for a cancer center, giving homeless children basic necessities, or simply bringing flowers and a hug to someone in the community who needs encouragement,” Battalion Chief Skrine said. “There’s enough in the world to divide us all; this is something that can bring the community together.”

Those interested in attending the Second Annual Firefighters Ball and having a good time for the sake of a great cause may visit the event page or contact Battalion Chief Skrine at rskrine@valdostacity.com or at 229-333-1835. To learn more about Pink Heals, visit @pinkhealsvaldosta on Facebook or at www.pinkfiretrucks.org.