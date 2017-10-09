Valdosta Police to Host Final Curfew Forum

Valdosta – The last of the Valdosta Police Department’s community forums regarding the proposed new Curfew and Parental Ordinance will be held Thursday evening.

As explained in a previously released Valdosta Police Department statement, this ordinance would prohibit juveniles ages 7 to 16 from being out between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. without a legitimate reason or without being escorted by a parent/legal guardian.

It would also hold parent/legal guardians responsible for “failing to properly supervise their juveniles who do not have a legitimate reason to be out.”

VPD states that the goal of the new ordinance is to:

1.Prevent juveniles from being charged with a serious crime 2. Prevent serious injury to juveniles 3. Help parents who may require assistance with supervision of their juvenile 4. Reduce crime in the city at night.

A more detailed discussion of the ordinance will be provided at the forum, which will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Morningside Baptist Church.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor Valdosta Today Editor