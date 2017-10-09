Valdosta Police Searching for Suspect in Armed Robbery

Valdosta Police Report:

Valdosta Police Detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Mobile One Gas Station located at 1310 N. St. Augustine Road on October 8, 2017 at approximately 2045 hours. The clerk on duty reported that an African American male wearing dark clothes and a white mask or rag over his face entered the store holding a handgun. The suspect approached the clerk and demanded money. The suspect then jumped over the counter and began taking money from the register. The suspect then grabbed several cartons of cigarettes before fleeing the store on foot.

The Valdosta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying this suspect. If you have any information, please contact Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or make an anonymous tip at 229-293-3091.