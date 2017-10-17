Valdosta Police Arrest Suspect for Burger King Burglary

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

On September 28, 2017 at approximately 5:30 am, uniformed patrol units with the Valdosta Police Department responded to Burger

King located at 1801 N Ashley Street regarding a report of a commercial burglary. Officers made contact with staff members who advised that an unknown subject had illegally entered the business during times when the business was closed and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the store safe.

Burglary detectives were notified and Crime Scene Technicians with the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the business to process the crime scene and collect evidence.

Through the investigation, Valdosta Police Burglary Detectives were able to locate key evidence that led to the development of a suspect, former Burger King employee Demetrius Williams. In addition, detectives also followed up on tips provided by citizens that tied the burglary to Williams. The case was eventually brought before the Lowndes County Magistrate’s Court and an arrest warrant for Williams was obtained. Williams was arrested on Friday, October 13 th for the outstanding Burglary warrant.

“The Valdosta Police Department is proud of the hard work of the Burglary Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory for the resolution of this case. VPD is also thankful for the information provided by citizens during this case and also recognizes the assistance from the Quitman Police Department,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.