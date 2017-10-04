Valdosta McDonald’s Hosts Coffee with a Cop

VALDOSTA – In honor of Coffee with a Cop Day, McDonald’s on North Valdosta Road invited Lowndes County and Valdosta law enforcement for breakfast Wednesday morning.

Coffee with a Cop began in California in 2011 as a way for officers to better interact with those they serve in a neutral environment.

Abdul Ziaee, owner-operator of seven McDonald’s in Valdosta and Lake Park, wanted to be more involved in the community and inviting law enforcement to his establishment seemed like a good starting point.

“We want to create a relationship with the community,” Ziaee said. “We did this specific event before in New Jersey, but this is the first time in Valdosta. It’s a great time for the community to talk to their local leaders.”

While it may have been the first of its kind for McDonald’s in Valdosta, it won’t be the last as Ziaee plans to have more community events at his locations throughout the year.

“This invitation was a great gesture on the part of a local business owner,” said Valdosta Police Lt. Adam Bembry. “It shows a desire to break down barriers to allow law enforcement to connect with citizens.”

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor Valdosta Today Editor