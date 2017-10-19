Valdosta-Lowndes County NAACP to Host Meet The State Candidates Platform

Valdosta-Lowndes County NAACP Press Release:

The Valdosta-Lowndes County NAACP will host a Meet The State Candidates platform this Saturday, October 21st at Valdosta City Hall Annex.

Each candidate will have 5-7 minutes to share their platforms. We will conclude with a question and answer session.

Attending Candidates are:

-Sid Chapman, State School Superintendent

-Lisa Ring, Congress District 1

-Barbara Sideman, Congress District 1

-Fred Swann, Congress District 8

-RJ Hadley, Secretary of State