Valdosta-Lowndes County NAACP to Host Meet The State Candidates Platform
Valdosta-Lowndes County NAACP Press Release:
The Valdosta-Lowndes County NAACP will host a Meet The State Candidates platform this Saturday, October 21st at Valdosta City Hall Annex.Each candidate will have 5-7 minutes to share their platforms. We will conclude with a question and answer session.Attending Candidates are:
-Sid Chapman, State School Superintendent
-Lisa Ring, Congress District 1
-Barbara Sideman, Congress District 1
-Fred Swann, Congress District 8
-RJ Hadley, Secretary of State