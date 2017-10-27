Valdosta Junior Service League Awards Learning Enhancement Grants

Valdosta Junior Service League Press Release:

The Valdosta Junior Service League is proud to award area teachers with Learning Enhancement Grants (LEG) for the nineteenth year. The LEG program provides grants of up to $250 to individual K-12 teachers in Lowndes, Valdosta, and the independent school systems in our community. On October 10, $3000 in grants were awarded the following innovative teachers received an LEG grant to support their projects for their classroom:

Lowndes County Schools: Amanda McEachin, Stormey Cone, Ashli Webster, Beth Baker (not pictured),

Valdosta CIty Schools: Jennifer Carlson, Kim Ortmeyer, Brandi Godwin, Anna Knucles, Laura Kovach, Brenda Gaddy (not pictured)

St. John Catholic School: Laurie Wallace

Scintilla Charter Academy: Sarah Ruddle, Kelsi Holmes (not pictured)

The Valdosta Junior Service League (VJSL) is an organization of more than one hundred women dedicated to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the local community by partnering with organizations in need of service. The League is not only committed to supporting local schools financially; several ladies have been hard at work volunteering in the schools. Already this school year, many women have served hundreds of hours in the schools – testing hearing and vision for every 3rd and 6th grade student in all public and private schools, organizing food for Hungry at Home and organizing supplies for Teacher’s Harvest. The members of the VJSL are eager to serve the children of the Valdosta and Lowndes County community, supporting the efforts of dedicated teachers at the local school systems. Learn more at vjsl.org.