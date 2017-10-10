UGA student charged with murder in restaurant crash

By: Associated Press

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (AP) – Police say a University of Georgia freshman whose car plowed into a Taco Bell and killed a woman has been charged with murder.

Swainsboro police Chief Randy J. Ellison says Oliver Baylen Cope also faces four counts of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in the Sept. 28 crash.

Ellison says the 18-year-old drove his car into the restaurant’s dining area and pinned a child underneath the vehcile. He says bystanders helped police lift the car off the child.

Five people were transported to the hospital and 23-year-old Macy Lynn Mullis succumbed to her injuries.

UGA spokesman Bob Taylor says Cope was enrolled as a freshman majoring in biology.

