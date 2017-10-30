Two Valdosta Shootings Reported Early Monday Morning

Valdosta Police Press Release:

On 10-30-2017 at approximately 2:30 am, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a parking lot in the 800 block of Old Statenville Road in reference to two individuals being shot. Upon arrival, officers located two subjects that had been shot while sitting in their vehicles. One victim received a gunshot wound to his arm and the other victim was shot in the torso. Both male subjects, a 32 and 37 year, drove themselves separately to a local hospital in private vehicles with non-life threatening injuries. Citizens in the 800 block of Old Statenville reported not seeing the incident occur.

On 10-30-2017 at approximately 2:32 am, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Cypress Street in reference to another subject reported having been shot. The 45 year old victim reported to police that an unknown subject, believed to possibly be male, forcibly entered his residence. Once the intruder was inside, he shot at the victim striking him in the foot. Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the subject to a local hospital for treatment.

Bureau of Investigations Persons and Property detectives responded to both scenes along with Crime Scene Technicians with the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory to assist.

Both cases are open and are actively being investigated. VPD will release more information when it becomes available.

“If anyone has any information regarding either incident, they are asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department,” Said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.