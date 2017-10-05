Two Juveniles Charged with Burglary

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

On Monday, October 2, 2017 at approximately 11:15am, uniformed patrol officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 3700 block of Alene Way in reference to a burglary to a private residence.

During the same time frame, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputies were on scene at another residential burglary in the 3700 block of Knights Academy. The location was in close proximity of the burglary that VPD was investigating.

Contact was made with several witnesses who reported seeing three juveniles leaving the burglarized residence in the county. Through the investigation, one of the juveniles was located at a local restaurant and was found with stolen property on his person. The juvenile’s parent was contacted and a search of the juvenile’s residence was permitted by the parent. The search yielded additional recovered stolen property. The juvenile was taken into custody and has been charged with Burglary.

Further investigation by the Valdosta Police Department’s Burglary Detectives and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a second juvenile suspect who has been additionally taken into custody and charged with Burglary. The juveniles, both 15-years-old, have been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Further charges may be pending.

There is a third juvenile that has been identified as possibly being involved, but the guardian is not cooperating with law enforcement.

“The Valdosta Police Department will continue provide support to any parent that requests assistance in dealing with their child. However, it is essential to teach our children that they will be held responsible for their actions,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.