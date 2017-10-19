Two children hit by car in Lowndes County

Updated 2:30 p.m., Georgia State Patrol Press Release:

On 10/19/2017 @ 0715 am Troopers from Post#31 Valdosta were dispatched to a vehicle crash at North Church Street and East Stanfill St. in Hahira. A 2003 Chev. S-10 driven by Mr. Terry Cooper of Sparks was traveling south on North Church Street when two children ages 11 and 12 entered the roadway from East Stanfill Street into the path of the Chev. S-10. The vehicle struck both children with the front of the pick-up. Life Flight was dispatched and transported both children to SGMC in Valdosta. The 12 year old male was admitted to SGMC where he remains with none life threating injuries. The 11 year old female was life flighted to Tallahassee with serious injuries. Both children live in Hahira and were walking to school when the incident occurred. The children are brother and sister. No charges are expected in this case. Speed was not a factor.

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) — Lowndes County authorities have confirmed that two children were hit by a car in Hahira this morning.

Officials tell us the accident happened near the main traffic light in town, at the intersection of Church Street and Main Street.

The children, a boy and a girl, were rushed to the hospital. One of the children is in critical condition.

Officials could not confirm the ages of the children or provide further details on what led up to the accident.

The investigation has been handed over to the Georgia State Patrol.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

(WCTV)