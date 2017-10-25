Tubaween Comes to VSU Oct. 29

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will present a hair-raising Tubaween at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, in Whitehead Auditorium. The concert is free of charge, open to the public, and sure to entertain ghosts and ghouls of all ages.

Dr. Daniel “Danny” J. Rowland, a lecturer in VSU’s Department of Music, said that his 14-member Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble has a rather creepy, kooky performance planned for the university’s third annual Tubaween. There will be costumes, dancing, singing, purple people eating, and much more — and audience members are encouraged to dress the part as well.

“We had a tremendous response and a huge crowd last year, and I’m hoping we can do that again this year,” Rowland said.

Tubaween will feature thematic music from such cult classics as the Harry Potter film series, “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Munsters,” and “Jurassic Park.” Before the celebration is over, audience members will have a chance to showcase their best zombie dance moves when the Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble performs Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Tubaween marks the culmination of VSU’s month-long Octuba celebration of recitals and concerts designed to bring attention to the “under-served and under-recognized” tuba and euphonium, Rowland said.

Whitehead Auditorium is located on the first floor of VSU’s Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Oak Street and Brookwood Drive.

Contact Dr. Daniel J. Rowland at djrowland@valdosta.edu or (229) 333-5456 to learn more.

On the Web:

https://www.facebook.com/VSUTubaEuph

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/music/

http://www.tubadaniel.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/493898397632619

https://www.youtube.com/watch?tv=-Bz2nob4cE8